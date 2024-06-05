Next Article

Box office performance of Srikanth

'Srikanth' continues strong performance at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:35 pm Jun 05, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Srikanth has maintained a steady performance at the box office, amassing an estimated ₹44.6cr India nett in its first 25 days. On its 26th day, the movie added approximately ₹0.35cr to its total, bringing it to around ₹44.95cr. The film's earnings have seen highs and lows since its release, with the peak collection of ₹5.25cr on Day 3 and a significant drop to ₹0.35cr on Days 25 and 26.

Occupancy details

It recorded varied occupancy rates across India

Srikanth recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.45% on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The occupancy rates fluctuated throughout the day with morning shows at 5.44%, afternoon shows at 8.75%, evening shows at 8.47%, and night shows peaking at 11.15%. Regionally, Chennai saw the highest Hindi (2D) occupancy rate of 33.33%, while Ahmedabad recorded the lowest at just 5.5%.

Production details

'Srikanth' is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, produced by T-Series

Srikanth is a film directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced jointly by T-Series and Chalk and Cheese Films. The movie features Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Rao is currently having a dream run at the box office, as his other release, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has been faring quite well in terms of collection, too.