'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' crosses ₹21cr in first five days

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:49 am Jun 05, 202409:49 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has amassed an impressive ₹21.1cr in nett India box office collections within its first five days of release, according to preliminary estimates. Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film's opening day saw a collection of ₹6.75cr, which dipped to ₹4.6cr on the second day but rebounded on the third day with earnings of ₹5.5cr.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' saw fluctuating box office collections

The Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-led film's revenue saw a decline of 31.85% on the second day, but bounced back with a 19.57% increase on the third day, earning ₹5.5cr. However, the fourth and fifth days witnessed a drop in collections with ₹2.15cr and ₹2.1cr, respectively, being collected at the box office. The overall Hindi occupancy for Mr.& Mrs.Mahi on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 was reported to be 10.6%.

Regional occupancy rates for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

The regional occupancy rates for Mr. & Mrs Mahi varied across India, with Chennai recording the highest at 23.67%, followed by Jaipur at 21.5%. Mumbai reported an occupancy rate of 12.25%, while the National Capital Region (NCR) stood at 10.5%. Other regions like Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad reported an occupancy rate of 10%, while Hyderabad and Lucknow had rates of 9.25% and 9%, respectively.