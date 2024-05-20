Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 12:44 pm May 20, 202412:44 pm

What's the story The Tamil romantic drama, Star, featuring Kavin in the lead role, was released theatrically on May 10. The movie's narrative revolves around Kalai (Kavin), a passionate young actor overcoming challenges on his path to success. Since its premiere, the film has garnered an impressive ₹15.85cr India net within its first nine days, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Here's the breakdown of the collection on Day 10.

Collection

'Star's total collection stands at ₹16.81cr

Star had a successful first week, amassing ₹14.27cr in collections. However, the start of the second week saw a decline, with collections dropping to ₹62 lakh on Friday (Day 8) and ₹96 lakh on Saturday (Day 9). Sunday's earnings remained steady as the film brought in ₹96 lakh, bringing the total to ₹16.81cr. On Sunday, Star recorded an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 32.93%, with the highest turnout observed during the evening shows at 40.16%.

Production insights

Behind the scenes of 'Star': Production and cast details

Star is a creative collaboration between writer-director Elan and co-producers B. V. S. N. Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar, presented by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Rise East Entertainment. The film's ensemble cast includes Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Geetha Kailasam alongside Kavin. Interestingly, Harish Kalyan was initially slated for the lead role but was later replaced by Kavin in a project originally known as Kavin's Next.

Filming details

'Star' production timeline and technical crew

Principal photography for Star commenced in June 2023 in Chennai and concluded by mid-February 2024. The film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Ezhil Arasu K served as the cinematographer. Pradeep E Ragav handled the editing, contributing to the overall cinematic experience of this successful Tamil romantic drama. The film garnered praise for Kavin and Lal's performances, Raja's soundtrack, and background score. However, criticism was directed towards Elan's screenplay, with reviewers deeming it predictable and exaggerated.