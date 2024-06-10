Next Article

Kartik Aaryan accepts 'outsider' label in Bollywood

'Don't have backup': Kartik Aaryan on 'outsider' label in Bollywood

By Isha Sharma 10:26 am Jun 10, 202410:26 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, acknowledged his "outsider" status in the industry. Having entered Bollywood 13 years ago without any industry connections, Aaryan stated, "It is what it is," accepting the label that has followed him throughout his career. Despite his success with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he admits that the "outsider mindset" will always stay with him.

Career progression

Despite his success, Aaryan is prone to insecurities

Aaryan expressed gratitude for his career graph in Bollywood, emphasizing that he will never forget his roots. He stated, "When I started my journey in Bollywood, I didn't know anyone here... But the fact remains that I have never been an insider." "Till date, I believe that any Friday can be a last Friday also. This is the echo that keeps on going in my mind. Ke kahin mera pack up na ho jaaye."

Career insights

'I don't have anywhere else to go'

Aaryan added, "I don't have any other backup. I don't have anywhere else to go, and I might not get a second or a third chance. This is the fear that is constant in my head." "I am proud of that journey, and that's the reason I'm more vocal about it. And it is a good thing. Whoever has made it on his own, should be really proud of it."

On success

'I even hesitate to say the term 'success'

Speaking about his bankability at the box office, he added, "You cannot take success for granted. In fact, sometimes I even hesitate to say the term 'success'... You may call it superstition, or nazar lag jaati hai.... I'm just doing my job." "I hope people continue to show their love and their interest in what I'm doing. I will keep on doing work like the way I've been doing it and won't get attached to flops or hits."

Upcoming film

Aaryan's anticipation for 'Chandu Champion'

Aaryan is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The film, based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming, required Aaryan to undergo a significant physical transformation. He described the experience as "difficult, but a very enjoyable process." Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan, Chandu Champion is set to hit theaters on June 14. Advance bookings for the film have commenced.