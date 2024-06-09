Next Article

'Chandu Champion' sets record with Burj Khalifa advance booking announcement

By Isha Sharma 04:43 pm Jun 09, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, Chandu Champion, has reportedly set a new record by becoming the first movie to open advance bookings at Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa. The film, directed by Kabir Khan and jointly bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan, is based on the life of legendary sportsman Murlikant Petkar. Slated for a theatrical release on June 14, this marks the first collaboration between Aaryan and Khan.

Recently, while speaking to Firstpost, Aaryan shed light on the project. He said, "It's more of a human story and about a man's journey of achieving goals despite all shortcomings. In a regular sports biopic, the story generally revolves around the game. But this is different." "It was a life changing experience working in this film." For his role, Aaryan underwent a significant transformation, reducing his body fat from 39% to just 7%.

In addition to Chandu Champion, Aaryan will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, set for a Diwali release this year. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, among others. He is also reportedly in discussions with Vishal Bhardwaj for a new project titled Arjun Ustara, which will be shot extensively in Greece. Sooraj Barjatya is also eyeing him for an ambitious project.