Next Article

'Spy x Family' Season 3 is well on the way!

'Spy x Family' confirmed for S3: Know plot, anticipated twist

By Tanvi Gupta 04:17 pm Jun 09, 202404:17 pm

What's the story The popular anime series, Spy x Family, is officially returning for a third season. The announcement was made during the Spy x Family Extra Mission event on Sunday at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. Production is currently underway at WIT Studio and CloverWorks. To celebrate this new chapter, a teaser visual was released on the anime's official social media profiles featuring characters Anya and Bond. However, no release date has been confirmed yet.

Series overview

'Spy x Family': A synopsis and streaming details

The streaming platform Crunchyroll hosts both seasons of the Spy x Family series, which comprises a total of 37 episodes. The show is described as follows: "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician." More details about Season 3 are expected soon.

Plot

The unique plot twist of 'Spy x Family'

The unique twist in the plot is that Twilight's wife is a deadly assassin, and neither knows the other's identity. Adding to the intrigue, their adopted daughter is a telepath who knows their secrets. This complex family dynamic forms the crux of the series. Based on the popular Slice of Life x Action Romance manga by Tatsuya Endou, Spy × Family had over 35M copies in circulation by March—making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

Announcement

What to expect from Season 3?

Accompanied by a new illustration, the announcement for Season 3 paints a cozy scene with Anya and Bond amid their home cluttered with toys and trinkets, illuminated by a star-shaped spotlight formed by a lamp, toy bus, flashlight, and an open door. Season 3 is expected to seamlessly continue from where Season 2 concluded, wrapping up the WISE Arc. Anticipated storylines include Anya's attempts to befriend Damian in the Friendship Schemes Arc.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the first visual here

History

'Spy x Family's journey: From premiere to Season 3

Spy x Family first aired on TV Tokyo in April 2022, with a second season following in October 2023. The first season was directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, who then passed the baton to Takahiro Harada for the second season. In addition to the TV series, an anime film titled Spy x Family Code: White premiered in Japanese theaters in December 2023.