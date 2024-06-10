Next Article

Jeremy Strong confirms he wants no part of 'Succession,' even if the show makes a return

Jeremy Strong won't reprise his 'Succession' role; know why

By Isha Sharma 11:11 am Jun 10, 202411:11 am

What's the story Golden Globe winner Jeremy Strong has officially cut his ties from the popular HBO series Succession once and for all. In a recent interview with People, he stated that he has "happily put to rest" any possibility of returning to the show. This announcement comes more than a year after the critically acclaimed series concluded its four-season run. It's streaming on JioCinema.

Closure

Strong believes his character has reached its terminal point

Strong, who portrayed Kendall Roy in Succession, believes his character has reached its terminal point. He told People, "I'm sure there's a desire for more [Succession]. I would really pass that buck to [creator] Jesse Armstrong." "But I think in terms of the role that I played, he came to his terminal point," added Strong. "So for me, that's something that is very happily put to rest."

Reflection

Earlier, Strong reflected on Kendall's journey in 'Succession'

Following the series finale in May 2023, Strong opened up about the challenges of separating himself from his character. He told Deadline, "He is me, and I am him. It's hard for me to extricate myself from that or look at him in any other way." "He's this concatenation of all these misfires and abortive attempts and a kind of desperate wanting." "The show could have been called The Inexorable Death of Kendall Roy."

On the character

'Lost his soul': Strong's reflection of the character

Further speaking about the character's doom, he reflected, "He's lost his children. He's lost his marriage. He's lost his love. He's lost his father. He's lost his siblings, and he's lost the only thing he ever wanted." "That thing, that job, that role, was the only thing, is his reason for being. And personally, I thought that was an extinction-level event and there's no coming back from it. He's lost his soul."

Transition

Strong's post-'Succession' career on Broadway

After Succession, Strong has made a successful transition to Broadway. He earned his first Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play for his role in Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People. This marks a new chapter in Strong's career, demonstrating his versatility as an actor beyond the realm of television. Apart from Succession, his other notable projects are Zero Dark Thirty, The Big Short, and Masters of Sex.