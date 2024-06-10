Next Article

Watch these films

Timeless coming-of-age fantasy films you need to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 11:32 am Jun 10, 202411:32 am

What's the story Coming-of-age fantasy films mix magical elements with growth, discovery, and self-acceptance themes. This genre provides escapism and relatable narratives that mirror the journey from childhood to adulthood. Celebrating this transformative period, these movies offer an escape into fantastical worlds deeply connected to personal development. Here are five timeless films that perfectly encapsulate this magical transition, appealing to a sense of adventure and self-discovery.

Movie 1

'Spirited Away'

Spirited Away by Studio Ghibli narrates Chihiro's journey, a 10-year-old girl who finds herself in a mystical world dominated by gods, witches, and spirits. Tasked with rescuing her parents, transformed into pigs, she undergoes significant personal growth. This film masterfully captures resilience and courage in the face of the unknown, establishing it as a pivotal coming-of-age fantasy film that resonates with bravery and self-discovery.

Movie 2

'Harry Potter' series

The Harry Potter series follows Harry Potter's journey from an orphan living in a cupboard under the stairs to a hero in the wizarding world. Over seven films, viewers watch Harry and his friends grow up, face dark forces, and learn valuable life lessons. This series is celebrated for its portrayal of friendship, courage, and the importance of choices in shaping our destiny.

Movie 3

'The Neverending Story'

The NeverEnding Story follows Bastian Balthazar Bux, who discovers a magical book leading him into Fantasia, a realm being consumed by The Nothing. As he reads, Bastian learns his imagination has the power to alter the story and his life. This inspiring film delves into self-discovery and the impact of one's imagination on the surrounding world.

Movie 4

Bridge to Terabithia: Friendship beyond worlds

Bridge to Terabithia explores the friendship between Jess Aarons and Leslie Burke as they create Terabithia—a magical kingdom filled with all manner of creatures—in their imaginations. This film delves deep into themes of friendship, loss, and coming to terms with grief while encouraging viewers to find solace in creativity and imagination as powerful tools for coping with life's challenges.

Movie 5

'Pan's Labyrinth'

Pan's Labyrinth weaves reality with fantasy from Ofelia's perspective. She meets mythical creatures who reveal her destiny as the princess of an underground kingdom, contingent on completing three perilous tasks. Guillermo del Toro's film mesmerizes with its visual storytelling while exploring innocence, fascism, and rebellion, crafting an indelible coming-of-age tale within a fantastical framework.