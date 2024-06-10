Next Article

Megan Thee Stallion was emotional during her performance in Florida on Saturday

Megan Thee Stallion breaks down amid AI sex tape controversy

By Isha Sharma 11:17 am Jun 10, 202411:17 am

What's the story Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion was visibly emotional during her Hot Girl Summer tour in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. A fan video captured the artist struggling to perform her hit track Cobra, as she tried to fight back her tears. This incident happened on the heels of the alleged circulation of an AI-generated sex tape featuring Megan, which she seemingly condemned earlier on X.

Online outrage

The rapper wrote a strongly-worded tweet earlier

Megan posted on X, "It's really sick how y'all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Y'all going too far, Fake ass s-t," and warned that this was the last day anyone would "play with her." Despite not addressing her emotional concert display publicly, she thanked her Tampa fans for their energy in an Instagram post following Saturday's show.

Similar incident

Earlier, a similar incident ensnared Taylor Swift

Earlier, in January, a similar controversy captured Taylor Swift, whose sexually explicit AI-generated images caused a massive uproar on X. Consequently, X/Twitter temporarily paused searches for "Taylor Swift" and "Taylor Swift AI" to combat the issue. The deepfakes portrayed the pop star in sexualized poses, clad in Kansas City Chiefs gear, and amid Chiefs fans, referencing her association with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Legal disputes

Another controversy: Megan's legal team refuted former videographer's claims

This new controversy emanated shortly after Megan's legal team dismissed allegations made by her former videographer, Emilio Garcia. In April, Garcia sued the rapper, alleging she had created a toxic work environment and had sex with a woman in his presence. Megan's attorney, Alex Spiro, refuted these claims, telling Page Six that they were "an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her."