In brief Simplifying... In brief R&B singer Chris Brown was left hanging mid-air during a performance after a stunt went wrong.

Despite the mishap, he continued his act until crew members brought a ladder to help him down.

Brown, visibly upset, resumed his performance post-incident, leading to mixed reactions from fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chris Brown gets stuck mid-air during concert

Mid-air mishap: Chris Brown rescued after daring stunt backfires!

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:04 pm Jun 14, 202405:04 pm

What's the story Rapper Chris Brown found himself in an unexpected predicament during his concert at Newark's Prudential Center on Wednesday. A performance stunt went awry, leaving the rapper suspended mid-air from the ceiling while performing his 2019 hit Under the Influence. Despite this technical glitch, Brown continued to perform, discreetly signaling for assistance from the stage crew. One such video has now gone viral.

Rescue operation

Stage crew rescued Brown with ladder amid performance

Brown, still singing and dancing, hovered over the audience for several minutes before help arrived. A fan video captured the moment when crew members brought a large ladder on stage to assist the 35-year-old R&B singer. Despite the mishap, Brown continued his performance while unhooking from the suspension wires and descending down the ladder.

Show continues

Brown expressed anger, resumed performance post incident

Once safely on the ground, Brown appeared upset and was seen shouting at a crew member backstage before resuming his set. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he told the crowd he was angry but handled the situation lightly. Fans reacted with mixed comments to the incident, with one noting, "This man was hanging for a long ass time before anyone realized he was stuck."

Audience response

'Like how he's just hanging there like an angry fairy'

Fans' reactions to the incident varied. While some expressed concern, others praised Brown's professionalism. One fan humorously commented, "I like how he's just hanging there like an angry fairy." This incident comes as Brown faces criticism for past controversial performances, notably a March 2023 concert in Manchester where his act was labeled as "aggressive" by fans.