Behind the scenes of filming 'Titanic's intimate scenes

Kate Winslet: Kissing Leo in 'Titanic' was a makeup disaster!

What's the story British actor Kate Winslet recently shared her experience while filming the iconic Titanic, particularly the intimate scenes with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. In a Vanity Fair interview, she described these scenes as "not all it's cracked up to be," attributing this to constant makeup checks between takes. She humorously recalled looking like she had been "sucking a caramel chocolate bar" due to DiCaprio's makeup rubbing off on her, which also resulted in his face appearing patchy from her lighter makeup residue.

'I'm flying' scene was a 'nightmare' to shoot, revealed Winslet

Winslet also opened up about the difficulties of shooting the infamous "I'm flying" scene. She termed it as a "nightmare," due to multiple reshoots necessitated by specific lighting requirements from director James Cameron. Winslet recalled, "Leo couldn't stop laughing. We had to reshoot this about four times because of the light ... [director James Cameron] wanted the light to be specific for this, obviously." Additionally, she mentioned discomfort caused by her corset during filming.

Winslet denied feud rumors with Cameron

Despite rumors of a feud between Winslet and Cameron during the filming of Titanic, both have denied any rift. In fact, Winslet expressed her willingness to take on any challenge Cameron might present in future projects. Post Titanic, she admitted to receiving harsh remarks about her body, which she described as "bullying" and "borderline abusive." Despite these negatives, she expressed pride in the 1997 film, calling it a movie that "just keeps giving."

Winslet and DiCaprio's on-screen chemistry was key to 'Titanic's success

Winslet also reminisced about her connection with co-star DiCaprio during the filming of Titanic. She revealed that they "clicked immediately, right away," and bonded on many levels during production. Despite the challenges they faced while filming, their on-screen chemistry significantly contributed to the success of Titanic. The film remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time, a testament to their compelling performances.