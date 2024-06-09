Next Article

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's home on the market amid divorce talks

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck selling marital home amid divorce rumors: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 01:07 pm Jun 09, 2024

What's the story Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly on the verge of divorce, with their shared Beverly Hills mansion listed for sale. The $60M property recently surfaced on a real estate website, fueling rumors of an imminent separation. According to TMZ, the couple have enlisted realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to handle the sale of their mansion, which they purchased a little over a year ago.

'Bennifer' collaborates with realtor for property sale

Famously known as 'Bennifer,' the couple purchased the mansion for just over a reported $60M after considering more than 80 properties over two years. Despite recent public appearances together, Affleck has reportedly moved to a Brentwood rental while Lopez is house-hunting. Their realtor has been marketing the property for about two weeks coinciding with evident signs of strain in Ben and Jen's relationship. Despite the efforts, there have been no prospective buyers thus far.

Mansion's features and potential financial loss

The mansion, listed for "around $65M," is expected to result in a significant financial loss for the couple due to the broker's commission, taxes, and improvement costs. Over 50 images of the property have circulated online, showcasing custom improvements. The estate includes parking for a whopping 80 vehicles, garages for 15 cars, an outdoor sports area, a gym, a boxing ring, a pool, a guest house, and a bar.

A quick look at Affleck and Lopez's history, other relationships

Lopez's first marriage was to Cuban actor Ojani Noa; it lasted from 1997 to 1998. She subsequently married Cris Judd (2001-2003) and then Marc Anthony (2004-2014). She shares two children (twins) with Anthony. Affleck and Lopez, after initially dating for two years, called it quits in 2004, only to finally get married in 2022. Meanwhile, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together.

Couple's public absence sparked rumors of tension

Rumors of strain in the marriage escalated when the couple wasn't seen together in public for 47 days. They were photographed together on March 30, holding hands in New York City. In May, amid swirling rumors, Lopez engaged with a social media post discussing unhealthy relationships, adding to the speculation surrounding the couple's status. However, the couple were seen together on May 30—attending his daughter Violet's graduation ceremony—though this came after a significant gap in their public appearances together.