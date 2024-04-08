Next Article

The SC on Monday called for unity between the Centre and the state

'Let there not be contest...': SC on Centre-states fund row

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:12 pm Apr 08, 202404:12 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Monday called for unity between the central and state governments, expressing concern over recent disputes requiring its intervention. The court's plea came during a hearing of a writ petition filed by the Karnataka government. The southern state is seeking drought relief funds from the central government, claiming that its failure to distribute these funds violates citizens' fundamental rights.

Drought relief

Karnataka government seeks drought relief funds

The petition filed by the Karnataka government states that despite several districts in the state suffering from drought, no financial aid has been provided by the central government. The state argues that an inter-ministerial team's report on the drought-related disaster has been overlooked by the central government for nearly half a year. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karnataka, emphasized that action on this report was expected within a month of its submission.

Timing questioned

Central government questions timing of petition

In response to the petition, the central government questioned its timing, noting that it was filed just 11 days before a Lok Sabha elections. The central government suggested that Karnataka should have first approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration before escalating the matter to the Supreme Court. The bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Sandeep Mehta has given Attorney General R Venkatramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta two weeks to seek instructions.

Tensions rising

Ongoing tensions over fund distribution and tax devolution

This dispute comes amid ongoing tensions between the central government and several southern states over fund distribution and tax devolution. These issues have been particularly contentious in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The petition from Karnataka was filed shortly after Tamil Nadu sought an ex-parte order for the center to release ₹2,000 crore as part of an interim relief package for flood-affected districts.

Parliamentary clash

Parliament debates over alleged financial deprivation

These disputes have sparked debates in Parliament, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clashing over allegations that non-BJP state governments are being deprived of financial dues and allocations. Sitharaman refuted these claims, stating that "devolution of taxes... happens as per Finance Commission recommendation." The AAP government in Delhi has also faced challenges with bureaucracy, claiming that officials have ignored ministerial directives.

Legal resort

Delhi government turns to courts amid bureaucratic challenges

The Delhi government, led by the AAP, has stated that it is being forced to turn to the courts as a last resort due to bureaucratic challenges. It claims that officials have ignored ministerial directives and the lieutenant governor has not acted against them. Notably, since VK Saxena assumed office as LG, at least 20 cases involving disputes between the elected government and the LG's office have been filed in court.