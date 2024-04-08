Next Article

The SC on Monday restored the bail granted to YouTuber who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

'How many will be jailed?': SC's relief to YouTuber

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:09 pm Apr 08, 202402:09 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Monday restored the bail granted to YouTuber A Duraimurugan Sattai, who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Upholding his bail, a bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, said that no evidence suggested that Sattai "misused his liberty." Making a sharp observation, the court said, "If before elections we start putting behind bars everyone who makes allegations on YouTube, imagine how many will be jailed."

Free speech

Court questions state's approach to freedom of speech

The court also dismissed a proposal to restrict Sattai from making potentially defamatory comments while on bail. Justice Oka questioned Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the state, who would decide if a statement is scandalous or not. The SC's ruling came in response to an appeal by Sattai against a decision by the Madras High Court.

Case history

Case background: Appeal against Madras High Court decision

Sattai was arrested by Tamil Nadu Police in 2021. The HC had previously rescinded his bail, observing that Sattai had made disrespectful comments about the Tamil Nadu CM shortly after promising to behave responsibly in court. Sattai then approached the Supreme Court, which issued a notice on his plea in July 2022. The top court continued the bail granted to him in August 2021. Consequently, Sattai remained on bail for more than 2.5 years.

2024 polls

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases

The judgment comes just days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is seeking a third term, while the opposition parties led by the Congress have come together under the banner Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance as a united front against the saffron party. The voting for the polls will take place in seven phase starting from April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.