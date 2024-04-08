Next Article

ED questions Kejriwal's PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:05 pm Apr 08, 202401:05 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant (PA), Bibhav Kumar, in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy, reports said. The federal agency has also reportedly summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak in the case, asking him to appear before it today itself.

Atishi's claim

Pathak, me, 2 other leaders to be arrested: Atishi

Notably, Pathak is one of four AAP leaders that Delhi Minister Atishi claimed would be arrested by the agency in connection with the scam. Last week, she alleged that the federal agency is now "targeting" minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Pathak and herself. Earlier, the ED said that Kejriwal "named" both Atishi and Bharadwaj during questioning in the case.

Kejriwal's arrest

Kejriwal lodged in Tihar Jail

To recall, Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently sent to six days' ED custody in the alleged scam. On March 27, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma refused temporary relief to Kejriwal, citing the importance of the issues raised by the case. On April 1, he was transferred to Tihar Jail for 15 days of judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue court.

ED allegations

Allegations against Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy case

The ED has labeled Kejriwal a "mastermind" and a "principal conspirator" in the excise policy case. It alleged that Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders and ministers, played a direct role in formulating this policy favoring a group known as "South Group." The agency further alleges that the AAP was the primary beneficiary of the illicit proceeds generated from the purported scam.