The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case

No HC relief for Kejriwal, next hearing on April 3

By Tanya Shrivastava 07:14 pm Mar 27, 202407:14 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to pass any interim order to release Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate﻿. It gave the ED time until April 2 to respond to Kejriwal's interim plea seeking release from ED custody and scheduled the case for the next hearing on April 3. The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of Kejriwal—the face of the AAP—comes just days before the Lok Sabha elections. He has been accused of "conspiring" with liquor traders to earn kickbacks under the excise policy. The AAP, aiming to widen its influence, has allied with the Congress to contest against the BJP in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. With other senior leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia in jail, the party is grappling with a leadership vacuum.

Remain in jail

Kejriwal to remain in jail

With the ruling, Kejriwal will remain in jail for now. He was sent to ED's custody until March 28, a day after he was arrested. In its remand note, the ED claimed Kejriwal was the kingpin of the liquor scam, and the money trail has been traced to the 2022 Goa election campaign. It added that Kejriwal sought bribes from stakeholders in the liquor policy, promising them undue privileges, and that money was used in the Punjab and Goa elections.

Health concerns

Kejriwal's health deteriorating in ED custody: Chief minister's office

During the court hearing seeking Kejriwal's immediate release from the Delhi High Court earlier in the day, the Chief Minister's Office said that his health has deteriorated since his arrest. "Arvind Kejriwal's sugar level is continuously fluctuating and has dropped to 46. Doctors say...it is very dangerous for sugar levels to go so low," an official said. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also confirmed these concerns during an online briefing.

Appeal specifics

Kejriwal asserts arrest breaches human rights

Kejriwal's appeal in the court contended that his detention violates his human rights and that the ED has not provided evidence of any criminal conduct. He maintained that he was arrested without questioning which implied a "political bias." The Delhi CM sought immediate release from prison and revocation of remand, asserting that both are "illegal" and infringe upon his fundamental and human rights.

Courtroom developments

ED seeks extension for comprehensive response

The ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, had asked for a three-week extension to formulate a comprehensive response to Kejriwal's appeal. Singhvi objected to this request, emphasizing that his client has been incarcerated since March 23 and the remand period concludes on Thursday. He implored Justice Sharma to make a judgment based on the remand without requiring a response from any party.