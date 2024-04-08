Next Article

The weather shift is expected to provide a respite from the usual heat

Rain may delay onset of summer in North India: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:10 pm Apr 08, 202412:10 pm

What's the story The onset of summer in North India is likely to be delayed by three weeks, as above-normal rainy days and below-normal temperatures after predicted for the rest of April, starting on April 13, the Firstpost reported. This weather shift is expected to provide a respite from the usual heat. Meanwhile, the southern states of India are experiencing an early and intense summer as pre-monsoon showers have been postponed.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In March, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that temperatures across the country will rise abnormally, and heatwave conditions are expected to hit parts of India in the months of April and May. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average, the IMD said. Separately, according to a new study, high-intensity heatwave days for long durations can significantly increase the mortality rates in Indian cities.

Heatwave onset

Southern states grapple with early, intense summer

The southern states of India, including Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are currently grappling with peak summer heat. The initial week of April has been particularly hot and dry for these regions. For instance, Bengaluru recorded the season's highest temperature on Saturday at 37.6°C while several cities in Andhra Pradesh reported temperatures exceeding 43°C over the weekend.

Heat surge

Rising temperatures in North India amid weather shift

North India is also experiencing a surge in temperatures, with readings fluctuating between 34 to 37°C in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi NCR. Some regions of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have already crossed the 40°C mark. As of now, Uttar Pradesh is the warmest state in the plains of north India with Prayagraj recording a maximum temperature of 41.2°C on April 4th.

Rainfall update

Rainfall deficit and upcoming weather changes

From April 1 to April 7, the weather across India has been predominantly dry, except for some localized showers in parts of east and northeast India. The total rainfall from March till now stands at 32.6mm, against the expected normal of 37.9mm, indicating a deviation from normal by -14 percent. A trough or wind discontinuity pattern over central and eastern parts of India is predicted to bring rainy afternoons and evenings in several states from April 8 to April 12.

Weather forecast

Upcoming weather disturbance to cool North India

This week began on a warm note across Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. However, an approaching western disturbance combined with moist southwest winds from the Arabian Sea and inland heating is expected to trigger stormy weather across these regions on April 13 and 14. This change in weather is anticipated to reduce the soaring temperatures and delay the onset of summer in North India by three weeks.