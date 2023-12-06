Cyclone Michaung weakens after landfall in Andhra Pradesh

By Riya Baibhawi 01:14 pm Dec 06, 202301:14 pm

Cyclone Michaung hit Andhra Pradesh near Bapatla late on Tuesday

Cyclone Michaung hit Andhra Pradesh near Bapatla late on Tuesday but has since weakened into a deep depression. Per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm was now "about 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam." It is expected to weaken further into a depression and eventually become a well-marked low-pressure area. The storm has killed 17 people—16 in Tamil Nadu and a child in Andhra Pradesh—along with uprooting houses, trees, and roads, TOI reported.

Why does this story matter?

On December 3, the IMD notified that a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into the cyclonic storm Michaung. The cyclone brought gales of wind and heavy rainfall to the southeastern coast of India, affecting the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his Tamil colleague Vishnu Vishal—who were stuck in Chennai—were rescued on Tuesday. As the cyclone system weakens, authorities have asked people to stay vigilant.

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on alert

Despite Cyclone Michaung's weakening, the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh remain on alert for potential impacts. The IMD has urged residents in all areas that lie on the coast of the Bay of Bengal to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions. It is pertinent to note that in Andhra Pradesh, at least 40 lakh people have been impacted by the storm, while 25 other villages have been completely or partially inundated. Additionally, over 1,000 people have been evacuated.

Tamil Nady flooded due to heavy rainfall

Tamil Nadu's capital city, Chennai, is still reeling from the floods caused by the cyclone. Inundated and cracked roads have made travel difficult for residents. A recent video shared by ANI showed waterlogged streets and vehicles struggling to navigate the deluge. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Rs. 4,000 crore investment in stormwater drains has paid off. He stated that the investment played a pivotal role in mitigating the effects of the "47-year high rainfall."

Cyclone Michaung to weaken

Everything you should expect as cyclone moves northward

As Cyclone Michaung moves northward, Odisha remains on alert as the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase. The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in north-coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Rain and wind warnings have also been issued in Telangana. As Tamil Nadu battles floods, the state government has sought an interim relief of Rs. 5,060 crore from the Centre to rebuild the infrastructure obliterated by the cyclone. Per reports, the flooding caused Chennai airport to temporarily shut down.