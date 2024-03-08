Next Article

Singhal had strained relationship with his father

Delhi gym owner killed by father hours before wedding

By Riya Baibhawi 12:12 pm Mar 08, 202412:12 pm

What's the story A 29-year-old gym owner, Gaurav Singhal, was stabbed to death by his father, Rangalal, just hours before his wedding in Delhi. Rangalal has been arrested for the murder, which took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Initial investigations revealed that Singhal was pressured into marriage by his family. This resulted in several fights between the father-son duo. Meanwhile, Delhi police have initiated a probe to find out if there are any accomplices involved.

Stabbing incident

Singhal was stabbed 15 times by father

Singhal, who ran the gym Fit Box, was stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his home in Devli Extension, South Delhi. He died on the spot. Upon discovering Singhal's body, investigators found a lengthy trail of blood leading to the room, suggesting that the body was dragged inside to delay the crime's discovery. Police also found multiple shoe marks of varying sizes throughout the room, raising suspicions that more than one person may have been involved.

Family relations

Tumultuous relationship with family

Through local inquiry, it was learned that Singhal was in love with another woman and wanted to marry her. However, his family did not approve of his relationship. Police said, "We have learnt that Singhal and his father often had altercations over that issue." It is believed that Singhal was reluctant to get married but faced pressure from his father. During the probe, the accused admitted that he had "no regrets and he should have done it earlier."

Foul play

Singhal was killed hours before marriage

Police said that the horrific crime took place hours before Singhal was about to tie the knot. After stabbing his son, Rangalal fled the spot, but was caught by police after a manhunt. Further investigation is ongoing to determine if there were any accomplices in this tragic event. The arrest came as a surprise to the victim's relatives who had earlier ruled out any foul play by the family members.