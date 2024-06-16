In brief Simplifying... In brief Kannada actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, accused in a murder case, are just friends, not spouses, according to their lawyer.

The controversy began when Gowda's Instagram post celebrating a decade-long relationship with Darshan led to legal threats from Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi.

Despite evidence suggesting Darshan's presence at the murder scene, their lawyer denies his involvement, while their custody, linked to derogatory remarks made about Gowda, has been extended. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lawyer denies rumors of Darshan's second marriage

Murder-accused, Kannada actors Darshan-Pavithra are just 'friends' says lawyer

By Tanvi Gupta 04:36 pm Jun 16, 202404:36 pm

What's the story Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are the main accused in the alleged murder of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy. The duo, who was rumored to have been in a relationship for a decade, are now facing scrutiny. In a recent interview with India Today, Anil Babu—the lawyer representing Thoogudeepa—dismissed rumors that "Gowda is Darshan's second wife." Babu clarified that Gowda is merely a "friend" and former co-star of the actor.

Clarification

'Vijayalakshmi is Darshan's only wife...'

During the chat, the lawyer emphasized that Vijayalakshmi is Darshan's only wife, and no "second marriage" has ever taken place. "Pavithra Gowda being the second wife, that is utterly false. She is just a friend. They used to be co-stars and now they have a friendly relationship, nothing else." "The only wife (of Darshan) is the first wife, Vijayalakshmi." Thoogudeepa has been married to Vijayalakshmi since 2003 and they have a son named Vinish.

Controversy

Instagram post sparked controversy over the alleged affair

Earlier this year, Gowda shared an Instagram Reel featuring pictures with the fellow actor, captioning it as "One decade down; forever to go. It's been 10 years of our relationship." This post sparked controversy and led to Vijayalakshmi threatening legal action against Gowda. In response, Gowda stated, "I'm not here for any personal needs and agenda. It's all about pure love and care for 10 years; it's not all that easy." She further mentioned that Vijayalakshmi knew about their relationship.

Denial

Meanwhile, lawyer refuted Darshan's alleged involvement in the murder

Babu also denied allegations of Darshan's involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy. Despite CCTV footage showing Darshan's jeep at the crime scene, Babu insisted there was no evidence to prove his client was present. "The first question is whether that car belongs to Darshan, that is yet to be established. Secondly, the police have to say that Darshan was present inside the car, that is the most important. Darshan is not at all involved in this case."

Arrest

Darshan and Gowda's arrests in murder case explained

The murder victim, Renukaswamy, was found dead in a drain near Sumanahalli by a food delivery boy. Initially, two men surrendered to the police claiming they killed him over a financial dispute. However, the police later discovered Thoogudeepa and Gowda's alleged connection to the murder and took them into custody. The incident reportedly occurred after Renukaswamy made derogatory remarks about Gowda. Their custody period was supposed to end on Sunday but has now been extended till Thursday.