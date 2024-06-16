Murder-accused, Kannada actors Darshan-Pavithra are just 'friends' says lawyer
Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are the main accused in the alleged murder of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy. The duo, who was rumored to have been in a relationship for a decade, are now facing scrutiny. In a recent interview with India Today, Anil Babu—the lawyer representing Thoogudeepa—dismissed rumors that "Gowda is Darshan's second wife." Babu clarified that Gowda is merely a "friend" and former co-star of the actor.
'Vijayalakshmi is Darshan's only wife...'
During the chat, the lawyer emphasized that Vijayalakshmi is Darshan's only wife, and no "second marriage" has ever taken place. "Pavithra Gowda being the second wife, that is utterly false. She is just a friend. They used to be co-stars and now they have a friendly relationship, nothing else." "The only wife (of Darshan) is the first wife, Vijayalakshmi." Thoogudeepa has been married to Vijayalakshmi since 2003 and they have a son named Vinish.
Instagram post sparked controversy over the alleged affair
Earlier this year, Gowda shared an Instagram Reel featuring pictures with the fellow actor, captioning it as "One decade down; forever to go. It's been 10 years of our relationship." This post sparked controversy and led to Vijayalakshmi threatening legal action against Gowda. In response, Gowda stated, "I'm not here for any personal needs and agenda. It's all about pure love and care for 10 years; it's not all that easy." She further mentioned that Vijayalakshmi knew about their relationship.
Meanwhile, lawyer refuted Darshan's alleged involvement in the murder
Babu also denied allegations of Darshan's involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy. Despite CCTV footage showing Darshan's jeep at the crime scene, Babu insisted there was no evidence to prove his client was present. "The first question is whether that car belongs to Darshan, that is yet to be established. Secondly, the police have to say that Darshan was present inside the car, that is the most important. Darshan is not at all involved in this case."
Darshan and Gowda's arrests in murder case explained
The murder victim, Renukaswamy, was found dead in a drain near Sumanahalli by a food delivery boy. Initially, two men surrendered to the police claiming they killed him over a financial dispute. However, the police later discovered Thoogudeepa and Gowda's alleged connection to the murder and took them into custody. The incident reportedly occurred after Renukaswamy made derogatory remarks about Gowda. Their custody period was supposed to end on Sunday but has now been extended till Thursday.