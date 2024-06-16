In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, known for her grounded nature, recently shared her experiences with extreme fan culture in the '90s, including receiving fan mails suspected to be written in blood.

She credits her humble upbringing and selective relationships for maintaining balance amidst fame.

Despite her stardom, Bendre never sought constant limelight, preferring to take time to understand people and decide her associations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sonali Bendre shocked by fan's suicide

Sonali Bendre stunned by fan's '90s suicide incident

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:25 pm Jun 16, 202404:25 pm

What's the story In a recent episode of Mid-Day's The Bombay Film Podcast, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre expressed shock upon learning about a fan's suicide in Bhopal during the 1990s. The host, Mayank Shekhar, informed her of the tragic incident where a fan jumped off a lake after failing to meet her. "Yeh sach hai? [Is it true?] How can someone...," responded an astounded Bendre.

Extreme obsession

Bendre reflected on intense '90s fan culture

Bendre also delved into the intense fan culture of the '90s, recalling instances of receiving fan mails that she suspected were written in actual blood. "There'd be fan mails. We wondered to test if it was in actual blood. I'd be shattered if it was," she said. The actor expressed her bewilderment at such extreme obsession for movie stars and questioned why people would place humans on such high pedestals from which they are bound to fall.

Humble beginnings

Bendre credited parents for keeping her grounded

Reflecting on her early career, Bendre shared that she started as a teenage model before becoming a Bollywood star. She attributed her grounded nature to her upbringing and parents who ensured she remained humble despite her fame. "When I went back home, my parents saw to it that they grounded me," the actor revealed, emphasizing the role of her family in maintaining balance amidst stardom.

Grounded stardom

Bendre's approach to fame and relationships

Bendre also disclosed that she never felt the need to constantly be in the limelight or attend parties as an actor. She preferred taking her time to get acquainted with people, deciding who she could be friendly with and who she needed to maintain distance from. According to Bendre, this understanding helped her stay grounded throughout her career.