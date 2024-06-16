In brief Simplifying... In brief A man from Rajasthan, named Gujar, has been arrested for threatening to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, claiming support from notorious gang members.

Rajasthan man arrested for threatening Bollywood star Salman Khan

By Tanvi Gupta 03:34 pm Jun 16, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar (25), a man from Boarda village in Rajasthan, has been arrested by the Mumbai Cyber Police for threatening to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The threat was issued via a now-deleted YouTube video posted on Gujar's YouTube channel named Are Chhodo Yar. In the said video, the man claimed affiliation with the Bishnoi Gang and expressed his intent to murder Khan.

Investigation details

Threat video triggered investigation and arrest

Gujar allegedly stated in his video, "Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and other gang members are with me and I am going to kill Salman Khan as he has not apologized yet." The video was reportedly filmed on a Rajasthan highway before being uploaded. This led to an investigation by a Crime Branch team dispatched to Rajasthan, culminating in Gujar's arrest. The Mumbai Police are investigating Gujar's potential criminal history. An official confirmed that "further investigation is underway."

Actor's ordeal

Khan's history with Bishnoi gang threats

This arrest closely follows the ongoing investigation into a gunfire incident outside Khan's Bandra residence on April 14. The actor has reportedly been receiving threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang since Khan was accused of hunting down a blackbuck—revered to the Bishnoi community—in 1998. In a statement to the city crime branch, Khan expressed his frustration over being targeted for a crime he claims to have already suffered greatly from and paid fines imposed by various courts.

Case developments

Multiple arrests and tragic suicide in connection to the case

In relation to the gunfire incident, the city crime branch initially arrested Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta—apprehended in Bhuj, Gujarat—and led to five additional arrests. One of these individuals, Anuj Thapan, tragically died by suicide on May 1 while in police custody. The sixth suspect, Harpal Singh also known as Harry, aged 25 from Haryana was arrested on May 14 for allegedly financing the shooters.