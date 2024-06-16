In brief Simplifying... In brief Billy Cyrus, the left-handed singer-songwriter, has accused his wife Firerose of unauthorized use of his credit cards amid their divorce proceedings.

Cyrus alleges Firerose made 37 unauthorized charges totaling $96,986, including $70,665 in payments to her attorneys.

Firerose, however, denies these allegations, asserting she had full permission to use his cards since their marriage in October 2023.

Billy Ray Cyrus announces separation from wife

Billy Cyrus accuses wife Firerose of gold digging

By Tanvi Gupta 03:20 pm Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Miley Cyrus's father Billy Ray Cyrus has announced his separation from Firerose, his wife of seven months, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges. An insider close to Cyrus revealed to PEOPLE that the reason for the split is that Firerose "isn't the person he thought he married." The source also disclosed that Cyrus suspects Firerose married him for financial security rather than love, leading to "drama and trust issues about money."

Statement

'He wants her out of his life...'

"He wants her out of his life," the source added. Per the portal, the estranged couple had a prenup, and he's currently disappointed but expected to rebound quickly, given his positive outlook. Reflecting on their relationship previously, Cyrus likened it to "peanut butter and jelly" during a Good Morning America appearance in August 2023, emphasizing their contrasting backgrounds—he as a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she as a trained orchestral musician.

Legal actions

Cyrus sought a restraining order amid divorce proceedings

Cyrus has recently filed an emergency motion in a Tennessee court, seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent Firerose from making any "unauthorized" use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts. Court documents reveal that Cyrus alleges Firerose made 37 unauthorized charges on his business account totaling $96,986. This includes $70,665 in payments to her attorneys. The singer filed for divorce from Firerose on May 22, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as grounds for the separation.

Counterclaim

Firerose denied unauthorized use of Cyrus's credit cards

In response to Cyrus's emergency motion, Firerose has stated that there was "no emergency" and claimed she had access to his credit cards with his permission since June 22. She denied making unauthorized charges and asserted that she had been using his cards for spending with his full permission since their marriage in October 2023. However, Cyrus maintains that neither party was ever an authorized user on the other's cards or accounts.

History

Cyrus and Firerose's relationship timeline

Cyrus and Firerose began dating in 2022 after collaborating on songwriting during the COVID-19 pandemic. They got engaged later that year and married in October 2023. Before his relationship with Firerose, Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years, with whom he shares five children: Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison, and Noah. Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings and restraining order filing, both Cyrus and Firerose have yet to delete pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.