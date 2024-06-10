Next Article

Kajol's co-star from 'Trial,' Noor Malabika Das (37) found dead

What's the story In a tragic piece of news, actor Noor Malabika Das, who starred in Kajol-led TheTrial, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment on June 6. The police suspect the cause of death to be suicide. Per reports, the discovery was made after neighbors reported a foul smell from her Lokhandwala residence, leading to a police investigation. A decomposed body hanging from a ceiling fan reportedly confirmed the tragic end of the 37-year-old actor.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway, family unreachable

The police have initially ruled Das's death as a suicide, but a thorough investigation is still ongoing. Following standard procedure, the police attempted to contact her family but found no immediate members available to claim her body. An officer quoted by Mid-Day stated, "We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. Investigation is underway." Consequently, Das's last rites were performed on Sunday with the assistance of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO.

Industry shocked

Entertainment industry mourned Das's death

Das, known for her roles in web series like Siskiyaan, Walkman, Jaghanya Upaya, and Charamsukh had gained significant recognition from her supporting role in The Trial. Actor Aloknath Pathak, a close friend of Das's, expressed his sorrow over her passing stating, "I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series." He added, "Until last month, her family was living with her...they returned to the village a week ago."

Suicide helpline

If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).