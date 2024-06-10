Next Article

Billie Eilish opens up about being ghosted

'It was unbelievable': Billie Eilish reveals recent ghosting incident

By Isha Sharma 02:00 pm Jun 10, 202402:00 pm

What's the story The matters of the heart don't spare anyone. In a recent BBC podcast Miss Me?, American music sensation Billie Eilish, 22, opened up about her recent experience of being "ghosted." She described the incident as "insane," involving someone she had known for years who abruptly ended all communication. A popular internet slang, the word refers to the severing of ties between two people sans any concrete reason.

Experience

'It was literally unbelievable'

The singer confessed, "I've been ghosted for sure. It was literally unbelievable. To this day, [he] never texted me again." "I was like, did you die? Did you literally die?" "It was somebody that I'd also known for years and had a plan, the day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3:00pm - never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn't believe it." The person proceeded to date someone else.

Fame fallout

The impact of fame on personal relationships

Eilish, who rose to global stardom at 14 with her debut single Ocean Eyes, confessed that fame led to the loss of her friends. She noted that apart from her best friend Zoe, her other friends were all employees. The singer recalled a particularly painful incident when an employee quit unexpectedly and ceased all communication, describing it as "the worst thing that happened to me." "And that made me realize like 'oh wait, this is a job.'"

Friendship renewal

Eilish finds solace in reconnecting and forming new friendships

Expressing her vulnerability, the Six Feet Under singer added, "'I'm very freaked out by loss and I have a lot of abandonment problems." However, a year ago, she "reconnected with a bunch of old friends" and now, she has "so many friends." "I have a crew now! I could literally cry about it. It's been the greatest thing that's happened to me."

Musical inspiration

Eilish's emotional connection to Lily Allen's song

Eilish credited Lily Allen's song Smile for inspiring her to seek out new friendships. She confessed that the line "But with a little help from my friends / I found the light in the tunnel at the end" deeply resonated with her. The singer admitted, "I used to want to cry hearing that line because I didn't feel that way, because I didn't have friends," expressing her desire to experience such camaraderie.