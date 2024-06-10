Next Article

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi's box office success

Box office Day 10: 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' continues strong

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:57 pm Jun 10, 202401:57 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has maintained a robust performance at the box office, amassing an estimated ₹30.05cr India nett in its first 10 days of release. The movie, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles. On its 10th day of release (Sunday), the film matched its ninth-day earnings with around ₹2.15cr India nett.

Occupancy details

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' recorded noteworthy occupancy rates

The film's occupancy rates have been impressive, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.93% on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The rates fluctuated throughout the day, recording 9.69% for morning shows, peaking at 27.13% for evening shows, and dropping to 17.16% for night shows. The afternoon shows also saw a substantial turnout with an occupancy rate of 25.72%.

Regional performance

Regional variations in 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' occupancy

On its 10th day of release, the film's Hindi (2D) occupancy showed significant variations across different regions. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 61.33%, followed by Jaipur at 33.75%, and Ahmedabad at 25%. The lowest overall occupancy was observed in Bhopal, where it stood at 14.25%. These box office data are compiled from various sources and may differ from producer figures.