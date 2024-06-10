Next Article

Watch these series

Heartwarming family series you should watch

By Anujj Trehaan 01:45 pm Jun 10, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Prime Video offers a rich selection of series tailored for family audiences, blending humor, life lessons, and touching moments. This list highlights five standout series designed to entertain viewers aged eight to 18. Each show is chosen for its ability to provide quality entertainment that appeals to both younger viewers and teenagers, making them ideal choices for family viewing sessions.

Series 1

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, set in the late 1950s, follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York housewife who turns to stand-up comedy after her life unexpectedly changes. Aimed at adults but appealing to older kids and teenagers with its vibrant storytelling and strong female lead, it offers laughs and lessons on resilience, making it a hit for family viewing.

Series 2

'Timeless'

Timeless is a thrilling series that combines elements of science fiction with historical adventures as it follows a team traveling through time to prevent a mysterious organization from altering the course of history. Suitable for tweens and teens, this show not only entertains but educates about significant events and figures throughout time, making it an exciting way for young viewers to learn about history.

Series 3

'The Kicks'

Based on Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan's book series, The Kicks is a heartwarming show about Devin Burke, who moves to California and turns around the fortunes of her school's struggling soccer team while navigating the challenges of adolescence. It's an inspiring story about teamwork, leadership, and finding your place in a new environment—perfect for sports enthusiasts and young dreamers alike.

Series 4

'Alexa & Katie'

This sitcom revolves around two lifelong best friends navigating the challenges of high school together—especially when one of them is diagnosed with cancer. Alexa & Katie tackles themes of illness with sensitivity while maintaining a light-hearted tone that emphasizes the importance of friendship, resilience, and support during tough times. It's an excellent choice for families looking for content that's both meaningful and uplifting.

Just Add Magic

'Just Add Magic'

Centered around three friends who discover an ancient cookbook filled with magical recipes in one of their attics, Just Add Magic blends mystery with fantasy as they uncover secrets about their town's past. This series is perfect for younger viewers who enjoy stories about magic and adventure while also subtly teaching lessons about cooperation, responsibility, and the consequences of one's actions.