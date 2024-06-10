Next Article

'Srikanth' film's impressive box office performance

What's the story The film Srikanth has shown a strong performance at the box office, accumulating an estimated ₹46.45cr India nett in its first 30 days. On the 31st day (Sunday), it garnered around ₹0.43cr, bringing the total collection to ₹46.88cr. The film had a strong opening with a collection of ₹2.25cr on the first day and experienced substantial growth in the subsequent days.

Breakdown of weekly collections

Srikanth had a promising start with collections reaching ₹5.25cr by the third day, but it saw a significant drop of 68.57% on the fourth day. The second week maintained steady earnings between ₹1.5cr and ₹4cr, with a total of ₹13.65cr for the week, which was a decrease of 23.53% from the first week's earnings. The third and fourth weeks continued this downward trend with weekly collections of ₹8.9cr and ₹5.35cr, respectively.

Details of occupancy

On its 31st day, Srikanth had an overall Hindi occupancy of 24.4%. The occupancy varied throughout the day with morning shows at 12.87%, afternoon shows at 27.35%, evening shows peaking at 38.67%, and night shows dropping to 18.71%. In terms of regions, the highest occupancy was seen in Hyderabad at 67.67%, followed by Chennai at 63.00% and Chandigarh at 43.00%. The National Capital Region (NCR) reported the lowest occupancy of 19.50%.

Details of production

Srikanth is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and jointly produced by T-Series and Chalk and Cheese Films. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. Despite the fluctuating box office collections, the film has managed to sustain audience interest over its first month of release.