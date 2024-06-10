Next Article

'Sikandar' shoot begins on June 18; 'air action sequence' planned

By Isha Sharma 01:40 pm Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Salman Khan is all set to begin shooting for the much-awaited film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has been generating excitement among fans with every new update. On Monday, the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, officially announced that filming for Sikandar will commence on June 18. Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 in 2023.

'Sikandar' filming locations and schedule

The production house shared that the shooting will commence with the "biggest air action sequence." Per reports, an action sequence will be filmed "33,000 feet in the air." The shooting of Sikandar will reportedly take place across Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Europe. Earlier, a Mid-Day report claimed, "Salman insists on doing action himself. He has modified his workout regimen to develop a chiseled physique."

'Sikandar' set for Eid 2025 release, marks Khan-Nadiadwala's reunion

Khan had previously announced the title of the film as Sikandar on April 11, on Eid. He shared a title slate stating, "Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo.... Wish u all Eid Mubarak!" It marks Nadiadwala-Khan's reunion after the film Kick. The film is scheduled for release on Eid in 2025 and may feature Sathyaraj as the antagonist.