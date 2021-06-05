Hospital officials refute death reports, say Milkha Singh is stable

Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU of PGIMER on June 3

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who is battling COVID-19 in the ICU of PGIMER in Chandigarh, is stable and his condition is "better than yesterday," the hospital authorities said on Saturday. "Flying Sikh Shri Milkha Singh ji, being unwell due to COVID-19, has been admitted in the ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3," the authorities said.

Rumors

A team of three doctors is closely monitoring him

"On the basis of all the medical parameters today, that is June 5, his condition has been observed better than yesterday," Prof. Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of PGIMER, said in a statement, quashing rumors about his death doing the rounds on social media since Saturday morning. The statement also informed that Singh, 91, was being closely monitored by a team of three doctors.

Recovery

PM Modi also spoke to Singh, wished him speedy recovery

Singh was brought to the hospital on Thursday with dipping levels of oxygen. On Friday, Singh had received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquiring about his health. Modi spoke to Singh and expressed hope that the iconic sportsman will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

COVID-19

Singh's wife continues to be in the ICU

Singh was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday last week where he received treatment for the infection. He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home also. Singh's 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got the infection, continues to be in the ICU at Fortis Hospital.

Information

Singh reportedly contracted the virus from a house help

Singh's son and ace golfer Jeev had reached Chandigarh from Dubai on May 22. His elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a physician in the United States, had also reached here. Singh is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

Achievements

The sprinter's career is celebrated even today

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medalist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing at the Italian capital remained a national record for 38 years. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.