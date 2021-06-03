Around 10,000 volunteers quit ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 01:03 pm

Around 10,000 volunteers have quit ahead of the Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics suffered a blow as around 10,000 of the 80,000 planned volunteers have quit, organizers have revealed, as they battle persistent doubts over the Games with just 50 days until the opening ceremony. Notably, Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto ruled out a further postponement of the Games. He said cancelation would only happen in catastrophic circumstances. Here are further details.

Volunteers

Volunteers have kept quitting for several reasons

On Wednesday night, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told local media that around 10,000 volunteers who are vital to the smooth running of the massive event, have quit, largely over COVID-19 concerns. Meanwhile, others dropped out after the Games were postponed by a year. Several volunteers withdrew in protest over sexist remarks made by Hashimoto's predecessor who was forced to resign.

Olympics

Reduction in volunteers won't affect the Games

According to opinion polls, several volunteers are likely also to be among the approximately 80 percent of people in Japan who oppose hosting the Games. But surveys among the population of Tokyo have found a more even split between those in favor and opposed to holding the event. Muto said the reduction in volunteers would not affect the running of the Games.

Decisions

Call on domestic spectators to be taken soon

Overseas fans have already been barred from attending the Games, and a decision on whether to allow domestic spectators is expected later this month. This will happen after the state of emergency in Tokyo ends on June 20. The number of overseas officials and participants coming for the Games has been cut by about half, to around 78,000. There are calls for further reductions.

Hashimoto

Tokyo Olympics to go ahead, says Hashimoto

Hashimoto stated that the Games are on and a cancelation was virtually inconceivable. "If various countries around the world experience very serious situations and delegations from most countries can't come, then we wouldn't be able to hold it," she told the Nikkan Sports daily. "But conversely, unless such a situation emerges, the Games will not be canceled," he added.

Experts

Shigeru Omi feels it's not normal to have the Olympics

According to The Guardian, Shigeru Omi, head of a panel of experts that has been advising the Japanese government on its COVID-19 response since the start of the pandemic, issued his strongest warning yet of the potential risks on offer. "It's not normal to have the Olympics in a situation like this," Omi told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Japan

The situation of Japan is worrying

Japan's COVID-19 situation is worrying despite the fall in a number of positive cases. Tokyo and several other regions are under a state of emergency that is due to end on June 20. The country's vaccination programme has gathered pace in recent days, but only 2.7% of Japan's 126 million population has been fully vaccinated.