Reese's Book Club forms exclusive partnership with Apple Books

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:03 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Apple has recently announced an exclusive partnership with Reese's Book Club, which will now be housed within the Apple Books app. This collaboration marks the latest venture between Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine, and Apple. The partnership also includes the production of original series for Apple TV+, such as The Last Thing He Told Me.

Audiobooks from Reese's Book Club now available on Apple Books

Followers of Reese's Book Club can now explore Witherspoon's monthly reading interests in audiobook format directly within the Apple Books app. The app has a dedicated portal that simplifies the task of finding and purchasing her most recent book recommendations. This feature is accessible to users who have updated to the latest version of Apple Books.

Popularity of Reese's Book Club surpassed that of Oprah's

Reese's Book Club has experienced a surge in popularity, even outpacing that of Oprah Winfrey's book club. With over 3M Instagram followers and a significant presence on other platforms, a new book endorsed by Witherspoon can result in substantial sales. For instance, Claire Lombardo's 2019 novel The Most Fun We Ever Had sold more than 27,000 copies within two weeks of being featured by Witherspoon.

Themed collections, new picks to be featured on Apple Books

In addition to showcasing Witherspoon's personal favorites—often stories centered around women like Ally Condie's New York Times bestseller The Unwedding—Apple's curators will regularly highlight themed collections and new picks. Some of these will be unveiled exclusively within Apple Books. Users will also benefit from exclusive discounts on featured audiobooks and receive notifications whenever new books are added.