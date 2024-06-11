Next Article

When Johnny Depp beat out Hollywood heavyweights for 'Edward Scissorhands'

Johnny Depp bested Tom Hanks-Tom Cruise for iconic 'Edward Scissorhands'

Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Did you know that Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp once surpassed Hollywood heavyweights like Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, and Michael Jackson for a role? Believe it or not, it was his breakout performance in Tim Burton's 1990 gothic fantasy, Edward Scissorhands. During an untitled docuseries about Burton, Depp reportedly told director Tara Wood that Cruise "was not far away from actually playing Edward Scissorhands — true story."

Career transition

Depp's journey from teen idol to 'Edward Scissorhands'

Before landing the role in Edward Scissorhands, Depp was known for his stint on 21 Jump Street from 1987-1990, which led to him being typecast as a teen idol. His first step toward breaking this mold was his starring role in the 1990 cult classic Cry-Baby. However, considering Burton's growing popularity after successes like Pee-wee's Big Adventure and Beetlejuice, Depp doubted he would be cast, recalling, "He's never going to cast me when everyone in Hollywood is after the part."

Overcoming doubts

'Please cancel the meeting': Depp's initial reluctance

Depp confessed that he almost backed out of meeting Burton due to self-doubt, stating, "I called my agent after reading the script and said, 'Please cancel the meeting, I'm not going.'" His agent's response was, "Are you f_ing nuts?" He continued, "It was weird because there's always that bastard in your skull that goes 'Come on, man. You're a TV actor guy.' Because at that time it was almost either-or." Interestingly, this performance earned Depp his first Golden Globe nomination.

About the role

This is what 'attracted' Depp to the film

In the end, Depp secured the role of Edward, a gentle outcast with scissor hands crafted by a scientist. After his creator's demise, he finds refuge in a suburban household, where he falls for the daughter of his caretaker and faces rejection from the locals. Depp praised the script by Burton and Caroline Thompson, noting, "The writing was beautiful. The character was beautiful. What attracted me emotionally was that Edward was me. It's exactly what I should be doing."

Ongoing partnership

Depp and Burton's continued collaborations post 'Edward Scissorhands'

Following Edward Scissorhands, Depp has worked with Burton on numerous other films. These include Ed Wood (1994), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010) and Dark Shadows (2012). The untitled Burton docuseries featuring Depp's revelations premiered on Monday (June 10) at the Tribeca Film Festival.