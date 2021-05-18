HIV Vaccine Awareness Day: Movies/documentaries that best dealt with AIDS

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 18, 2021, 07:50 pm

Watch these movies to observe HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

Every year, HIV Vaccine Awareness Day (HVAD) is observed on May 18 to recognize the efforts put in by professionals, volunteers, and scientists in finding a vaccine to prevent Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). People also educate communities about Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and the need for a vaccine on this day. To mark the occasion, here are four movies that best portray HIV/AIDS.

Number 1

'Philadelphia': The conversation starter

In 1993, Tom Hanks' Philadelphia started the much-needed conversation regarding several important topics like AIDS infection and homosexual relations. Hanks played Andrew Beckett, a gay man who contracts AIDS, and gets wrongfully fired from his job. Released at a time when no one was willing to address the epidemic in the States on the big screen, Philadelphia was an eye-opening brave effort.

Number 2

'Dallas Buyers Club': When Matthew McConaughey led medical activism

Set in the 1980s, Matthew McConaughey played a homophobic, crude rodeo driver, who tests AIDS positive. McConaughey takes his treatment into his hands, as he acquires banned drugs that are likely to better AIDS patients' chance at a longer life. He then opens a buyers' club to help others. Through the journey, McConaughey helps the gay community, who were most widely affected.

Number 3

'How to Survive a Plague': This documentary is a must-watch!

The 2012 American documentary masterfully captures the struggles of activists like Act-Up and TAG in bringing the need for a cure to the front. Created by journalist David France, who lost his partner to AIDS, this documentary gets a personal touch. Using footage from the '80s and '90s, viewers got to see how a revolutionary movement found its place and spread its wings.

Number 4

'Phir Milenge': A movie too advanced for its times

Did you know that we had a movie about AIDS and the related taboos about 20 years ago? Phir Milenge had Tamanna (played brilliantly by Shilpa Shetty) at the center, who got discriminated against after testing positive for HIV. Director Revathi crafted a touching tale to erase ignorance. The movie showed that the disease does not spread through touch or even sharing food.