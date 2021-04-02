Filmmaker John Woo will produce a Chinese superhero movie, which is based on an unreleased comic book series — Monkey Master — created in 2016 by Stan Lee, the creative tour de force behind Marvel's Silver Age. Lee had collaborated with writer-publisher Sharad Devarajan for the story. The duo had previously joined hands for the Indian superhero project Chakra: The Invincible.

Plot 'The Monkey King' is a classic Chinese character

The film will follow New York-based archeologist Li Yong as he learns about an ancient prophecy about The Monkey King, a central character of the 16th-century Chinese novel called Journey to the West. The novel is one of the most frequently adapted stories of traditional Chinese literature. Nearly every year, one major Chinese film is released that retells some aspect of the story.

Statement Lee's version of the character had impressed Woo

Woo said in a statement that he has always wanted to make a Monkey King film but needed to find a fresh story on it. He liked Lee's unique version that incorporated the mythological character's unexplored journey to India. "I am excited to work with Devarajan to bring Lee's vision for this new superhero character to the screen (sic)," Woo added.

Fascination Lee was fascinated with the Chinese and Indian cultures

Lee was a co-creator of beloved characters like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Thor, and the X-Men. The comic book extraordinaire had discussed the story of Monkey Master in 2016, two years before he passed away in 2018. He had talked about his fascination with the Chinese and Indian cultures, saying that they are rich in tradition and morality.

Quote He had spoken about the unique elements of 'Monkey Master'

"Monkey Master will be unique in how it interweaves myth to create a modern-day hero that will entertain fans across the world with his martial arts skills and unstoppable super-powers (sic)," Lee had said years ago.

Remembering Lee Excited to honor Lee's 'Monkey Master' creation: Devarajan