'Mirzapur 3' set to premiere on July 5

'Mirzapur 3' release date is here, but fans want Munna!

By Tanvi Gupta 02:16 pm Jun 11, 202402:16 pm

What's the story After weeks of teasing from the cast, the highly-anticipated third season of the Indian crime thriller, Mirzapur, finally got its premiere date on Tuesday. The series is scheduled to hit Amazon Prime Video on July 5. Going by the teaser, the show promises to bring back its beloved characters for another gripping chapter. However, fans are left with a burning question: where is Munna?

'Jungle mein bhaukaal': Trailer hints at battle for survival

The clip offers glimpses of various scenes, hinting at a return to the familiar, blood-soaked themes of the franchise. Bauji (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) provides a voiceover, using the metaphor of "animals in the jungle" to set the stage for what lies ahead. He suggests that in this battle for survival, it's not just the lions but also the wild cats, cheetahs, foxes, hyenas, and crocodiles that matter, emphasizing the stakes for the jungle itself.

'Where is Munna'? Fans demand answer

Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming season, fans have expressed disappointment over the absence of Munna Bhaiya. Actor Divyenndu—who portrayed the character—confirmed earlier that he would not be part of Season 3. The news left many fans disheartened, though some still clung to the hope that he might just be teasing them. However, with his apparent absence in the trailer, users took to social media to comment, "Without Munna bhaiya heartbreak emoji (sic)," with others echoing the sentiment.

'Mirzapur 3' to feature original cast and new characters

The third season of Mirzapur will feature an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Tripathi), Ali Fazal (Guddu), Shweta Tripathi (Golu Gupta), Rasika Dugal (Beena Tripathi), and Vijay Varma (Shatrughan Tyagi). The show's creators have promised that the new season will raise the stakes and broaden the scope of the story. The plot will continue to revolve around the power struggle for the throne of Mirzapur, a fictional town in Uttar Pradesh.

'Mirzapur' S03 to maintain the essence of the original series

During a March event, Fazal provided some insights into the upcoming season. He revealed that while new characters will be introduced, some familiar faces will exit the series. Despite these changes, the essence of the original series will be "maintained." The first two seasons of Mirzapur were released in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The show has garnered a massive fan following and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media and Entertainment.