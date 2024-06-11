Next Article

Julianna Margulies not returning to 'The Morning Show'

Julianna Margulies departs from 'The Morning Show' S04: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 02:33 pm Jun 11, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Julianna Margulies, who plays journalist Laura Peterson in Jennifer Aniston-led The Morning Show, will not be returning for the fourth season. Insiders told Variety that the decision was made before the controversy stirred by Margulies's appearance on a podcast last year. She was offered a one-episode appearance in Season 4, which she turned down. Additionally, the sources mention that she has been approached about her interest in returning for a potential fifth season.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Margulies's exit from the American drama series comes after she faced backlash for making derogatory comments about Black and LGBTQ+ people while discussing the Gaza war during a podcast. The controversy erupted in November, while the show's third season was still airing. Despite the uproar, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt had expressed interest in further developing Margulies's character in Season 4. She later apologized for her remarks.

Character arc

Margulies's character was pivotal in 'The Morning Show'

Margulies's character Laura was introduced in the second season of The Morning Show as the love interest of Bradley Jackson, played by Reese Witherspoon. Their relationship took a turn in the third installment, but Laura's storyline continued throughout the remaining episodes. Earlier, Stoudt had expressed a desire to delve deeper into Laura's character, stating, "I think there's more to Laura than that." However, the actor's departure now seems to be confirmed.

Upcoming projects

Margulies is set to star in a Broadway play

Margulies is currently preparing for her role in the Broadway play Left on Tenth, penned by Delia Ephron. She will star alongside Peter Gallagher in this autobiographical production. Additionally, Margulies is part of the cast for Edward Burns's upcoming film Millers in Marriage. The Morning Show, which premiered in 2019, has been renewed for a fourth season. The show is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

About the show

Meanwhile, here's what 'The Morning Show' is all about

The Morning Show centers on the key figures of a morning news program and its network as they navigate significant political, financial, and personnel scandals. The series features a star-studded cast, including Witherspoon, Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie. Recently, Marion Cotillard was announced as a new addition for Season 4. The executive producers are Witherspoon, Aniston, Charlotte Stoudt, Mimi Leder, and Michael Ellenberg, among others.