Actor Nagabhushana rams car into couple; woman dead, husband critical

By Isha Sharma

Kannada actor Nagabhushana rammed his car into a couple on Saturday night

Kannada actor Nagabhushana reportedly hit a couple walking on the pavement at Bengaluru's Vasanthpura Main Road and rammed his car into an electric pole on Saturday night. Following the accident, the wife, Prema (48), breathed her last on the way to a hospital. Moreover, her husband, Krishna B (58), suffered grave injuries to his legs, head, and stomach. The actor was also arrested later.

Case of overspeeding, negligent driving filed

Per India Today, the accident took place around 9:45pm on Saturday, and an FIR has been lodged against Nagabhushana at the Kumaraswamy Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru. The police have reportedly registered the case under the charges of overspeeding and negligent driving. Reportedly, after the accident, Nagabhushana took the victims to the hospital, where Krishna is reportedly critical in the intensive care unit (ICU).

His car has also been seized

Per The Hindu, the actor was driving an SUV and was traveling from Bengaluru's Uttarahalli toward Konanakunte Cross when the accident took place. He was allegedly driving the car in a "rash and negligent manner" and eventually lost control, colliding straight with the couple who were out on their evening walk. The traffic police have seized his car to further probe the matter.