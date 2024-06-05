Next Article

'Bridgerton' fans speculate Benedict's sexuality

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story Fans of the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton, are theorizing about the sexual orientation of the character Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson. This speculation has been fueled by showrunner Jess Brownell's commitment to supporting queer love stories and improving LGBTQ+ representation in the romance drama show. Despite no definitive answers from the creators, Benedict's close relationship with the character Henry Granville (Julian Ovenden) has sparked rumors about his sexuality.

Showrunners' response

'Bridgerton' creators responded to fan theories

The creators of Bridgerton have responded to fan theories about Benedict's sexuality. They asserted that the show is a simple love story aimed at promoting tolerance during a time when it was rare. Nonetheless, the tension between Benedict and Henry led some viewers to think that Benedict may be homosexual, although it wasn't explored much. The second part of Bridgerton Season 3—set to release on June 13—is expected to explore Benedict's character in more depth.

Season 2

Some viewers accused the show of 'queerbaiting'

In the second season of Bridgerton, Benedict develops feelings for a female art student named Tessa. Show creator Chris Van Dusen clarified that Benedict's storyline with Henry in the first season was not intended to imply he is gay. Instead, it was designed to demonstrate acceptance during a time when judgment was common. This portrayal led some viewers to accuse the show of queerbaiting, hinting at LGBTQ+ representation without fully delivering on it.

Novel adaptation

Benedict's love life in the original novel

Benedict's love life in the original Julia Quinn novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, centers around Sophie Beckett. The two characters meet at a masquerade party and later embark on a journey to discover Sophie's true identity. Their love story follows the pattern of a Cinderella fairy tale. This narrative has led fans to speculate about how closely the show will follow the book's storyline in future seasons.

Season 4

Speculations surrounding Benedict's role in Season 4

There are unconfirmed fan theories that Bridgerton's fourth season might sideline Benedict's character. Showrunner Brownell hinted at Benedict's arc in the upcoming season, stating, "Let him have more fun before he settles down." This statement has led to speculation that other sibling stories could take precedence. Executive producer Shonda Rhimes﻿ also suggested that the show may not strictly follow the order of the books, further fueling fan theories.