Next Article

Benedict Bridgerton's story uncertain in Season 4

Skipped twice? 'Bridgerton 4' update sparks concern over Benedict's role

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am May 29, 202404:10 am

What's the story Fans of Netflix's popular series, Bridgerton, may face a longer wait for the unfolding of Benedict Bridgerton's story. A recent update suggests that his character might be overlooked in the upcoming Season 4. The show, which is based on Julia Quinn's romance novels, has already once deviated from the original book order under Shonda Rhimes and Netflix's direction.

Plot twist

Unexpected deviation from book order in 'Bridgerton' series

While the series initially followed the book order with Daphne and Anthony's stories, Season 3 was unexpectedly dedicated to Colin instead of Benedict. This deviation has been successful so far, with Colin and Penelope's romance taking precedence due to its urgency compared to Benedict's storyline. However, recent comments from Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell have sparked concerns that Benedict may be sidelined once again in Season 4.

Character uncertainty

'Felt like too early to have Benedict settled down'

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brownell stated, "It's possible that we will continue to go out of order." She explained her reasoning by saying, "It felt like it was too early to have [Benedict] settled down. He's such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season." These comments suggest that Benedict might not be the star of Bridgerton Season 4 as previously speculated.

Plot impact

Potential impact on 'Bridgerton's narrative and character relevance

The decision to potentially sideline Benedict in Season 4 could significantly impact the show's narrative. It raises questions about how long Benedict, the second of the eight Bridgerton siblings, can be kept in the background before his character loses relevance. The choice of which Bridgerton sibling will take center stage in each season needs to be logical to satisfy audiences.

Character analysis

Benedict's role in 'Bridgerton' till now: Entertaining but not integral

Despite Brownell highlighting Benedict as a fun and free-spirited character within the series, his storylines have so far been entertaining but not integral to the main plot. His identity as an artist and a member of the LGBTQ+ community makes him unique, but he has largely served as comic relief rather than a central figure. This consistent sidelining risks losing his character altogether.

Character development

The need for change in Benedict's repetitive pattern

Over three seasons, Benedict has been seen nearing a breakthrough only to return back to square one. This repetitive pattern needs a change if his character is to remain interesting. If he is overlooked again in Season 4, it is crucial that he is given an important role or storyline. Earlier, makers had assured fans that the Season 3 ending would leave hints as to who would lead the next season. S03 Part II drops on June 13.