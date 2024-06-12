Next Article

Courtney Stodden bid farewell to past with bold gesture

To move on, American model flushes down 5-carat engagement ring!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:10 pm Jun 12, 2024

What's the story Courtney Stodden, a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, has taken a unique approach to moving on from their past relationship with ex-fiancé, Chris Sheng. In a video shared by TMZ, the 29-year-old American model and media personality—who identifies as non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns—was seen flushing their five-carat engagement ring down the toilet. Stodden humorously commented, "I guess diamonds aren't always a girl's best friend after all."

Video details

'Just doing last-minute spring cleaning...'

In the video, Stodden was heard saying, "Just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning before summer," before retrieving the diamond ring from their jewelry box. They then walked over to the toilet and flushed the ring away. Afterward, Stodden waved at the toilet and chuckled before declaring, "Onto the next chapter."

Inspiration

The 'flushing diamond down' stunt was inspired by this movie!

Interestingly, they revealed to the portal that this act was inspired by Kate Winslet's character Rose from James Cameron's romance tragedy film Titanic. "Like the little old lady who dropped it into the ocean in the end, I needed to rid myself of any remnants from the past that no longer had any hold on me." "Rose's character taught me something special—what a woman does with her diamonds is her prerogative," Stodden explained.

Relationship history

Stodden's past relationships and future plans

The 29-year-old's engagement to filmmaker Sheng (44) ended in July 2023. Their representative confirmed the split, stating, "Courtney is now a single woman. She is looking forward to telling her story." Before their relationship with Sheng, Stodden was married to actor Doug Hutchison, whom they wed at the age of 16 in 2011. They officially divorced in 2020. Currently, Stodden is reportedly in a serious relationship with producer Jared Safier, with rumors of an impending proposal.

Relationship woes

When Stodden opened up about 'trapped, manipulated' relationship

Stodden's previous relationship with Hutchinson has reshaped their perspective on love and dating. Reflecting on the breakup, they previously shared on Instagram: "I've felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place." Currently, the actor is in the process of writing a memoir centered on their relationship with Hutchinson. It remains unclear whether details regarding their breakup from Sheng will also be included.