Timeless classic movies every teen must watch

By Anujj Trehaan 02:16 pm Jun 07, 2024

What's the story Exploring timeless classics is akin to discovering the hidden treasures of cinema. These films, which transcend time and trends, offer invaluable lessons, entertainment, and glimpses into various eras. For teenagers, these movies can serve as both an educational journey and a source of inspiration. Here are five such classics that maintain their relevance and charm for today's youth, promising a memorable cinematic experience.

'Roman Holiday'

Roman Holiday (1953) is a delightful romantic comedy that follows the story of a princess who escapes her royal duties to explore Rome on her own. Audrey Hepburn's enchanting performance and the picturesque backdrop of Italy make this film an unforgettable experience. It teaches valuable lessons about independence, adventure, and the importance of living life to the fullest.

'To Kill a Mockingbird'

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962), based on Harper Lee's novel, is not just a story about first love but also tackles themes of racial injustice and moral growth. Through the eyes of young Scout Finch, viewers experience the innocence of childhood against the backdrop of serious societal issues. This film is essential for understanding empathy, integrity, and standing up for what is right.

'Stand by Me'

Stand by Me (1986), set in 1959 Oregon, is a compelling coming-of-age film. It follows four boys on a quest to find a missing teenager's body. Delving into themes of loyalty, bravery and confronting fears, it showcases how shared experiences can forge unbreakable bonds. This movie captures the essence of friendship beautifully, making it an essential watch for its portrayal of deep camaraderie.

'The Sound of Music'

The Sound of Music (1965) tells the uplifting story of Maria, who brings joy and music into the lives of seven children during World War II's challenging times. This musical masterpiece showcases resilience amidst adversity while celebrating family values and love for music. Its memorable songs and heartwarming narrative make it an inspiring watch for all ages.

'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial'

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982), directed by Steven Spielberg, explores friendship between Elliott, a lonely boy, and E.T., an alien stranded on Earth. This sci-fi classic highlights themes like compassion, empathy toward those different from us, and the power of imagination. It encourages viewers to believe in the extraordinary and embraces the idea that friendships can come from the most unexpected places.