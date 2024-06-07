Next Article

Grant Sputore to direct Monsterverse film

Grant Sputore takes the helm for next Monsterverse movie

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:31 pm Jun 07, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Legendary has confirmed that filmmaker Grant Sputore, acclaimed for his work on I Am Mother, will direct the next installment in their Monsterverse franchise. This announcement comes after Adam Wingard's exit from the directorial role of another Godzilla & Kong movie. Wingard had previously directed two successful titles, Godzilla vs Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, with the latter becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise, earning $569.1M.

Scriptwriter update

Dave Callaham to pen script for upcoming Monsterverse film

The script for the forthcoming Monsterverse movie is being crafted by Dave Callaham, known for his contribution to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Sputore's debut feature, I Am Mother, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2019, and garnered widespread praise. The film, starring Hilary Swank, Clara Rugaard, and Rose Byrne, was later picked up by Netflix.

Commercial acclaim

Sputore's success beyond film industry

In addition to his film work, Sputore has also achieved recognition as a commercial director. His work has been honored at every major advertising award show globally, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, Clios, Spikes, NY Festivals, and London International Awards. He is represented by CAA, Navigation Media Group, and Jeff Hynick and Peter C Sample at Jackoway Austen Tyerman. This diverse portfolio further solidifies Sputore's standing in the industry ahead of his Monsterverse debut.

Franchise evolution

Legendary's Monsterverse: A journey from 2014

The Legendary Monsterverse franchise, which began in 2014 with Godzilla, has since expanded to include titles such as Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). The franchise's latest installment was released this past spring. Beyond films, the Monsterverse has also ventured into streaming with the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, and includes an interconnected world of video games, graphic novels, toys, and live experiences.