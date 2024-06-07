Next Article

Watch these films

Will Smith's top family-friendly movies you should watch

By Anujj Trehaan 12:20 pm Jun 07, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Will Smith, known for his versatility and charm, has a diverse filmography that spans many genres. Among his roles, some have especially resonated with families. This article highlights five of Smith's films ideal for family movie nights. They offer a blend of humor, adventure, and heartwarming moments, making them perfect choices for viewers seeking entertaining yet wholesome content.

Film 1

'Aladdin'

In the 2019 live-action adaptation of Disney's Aladdin, Will Smith embodies the Genie, adding a unique blend of humor and warmth to the iconic role. This film visually retells the classic story of Aladdin and Jasmine's adventures, incorporating a contemporary twist. It beautifully explores themes of friendship, love, and realizing one's potential, making it an ideal choice for family viewing.

Film 2

'Men in Black'

The Men in Black series features Will Smith as Agent J, who, alongside Agent K, deals with alien encounters. Mixing science fiction and comedy, these films appeal to both kids and adults. From the 1997 original to its sequels, the franchise delivers exciting secret agent adventures against extraterrestrial threats, making it a great choice for families seeking action with a humorous twist.

Film 3

'Hancock'

Hancock stars Will Smith as a superhero whose reckless behavior tarnishes his image. In this 2008 film, he embarks on a redemption journey filled with humor and touching moments. Combining action and comedy, it explores themes of responsibility and change. It's suitable for families seeking a superhero story with depth and laughter, making it an excellent choice for a movie night.

Film 4

'The Pursuit of Happyness'

The Pursuit of Happyness, a 2006 drama, stars Will Smith as Chris Gardner and his son Jaden Smith as Christopher Jr. This true story highlights perseverance, the father-son bond, and hope through Gardner's nearly one-year struggle with homelessness while raising his son. It's an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, reminding viewers of the importance of never giving up.

Film 5

'Shark Tale'

In Shark Tale (2004), Will Smith voices Oscar, a small fish with big dreams who becomes entangled in underwater crime after falsely claiming to have killed a shark mob boss's son. This animated movie, filled with humor and vibrant visuals, appeals to both younger audiences and parents, exploring themes of honesty and friendship in an engaging and light-hearted way.