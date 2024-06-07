Next Article

Sabrina Carpenter's new single features boyfriend Barry Keoghan

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:03 pm Jun 07, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Sabrina Carpenter, the 25-year-old singer, has unveiled her latest single Please Please Please, with an accompanying music video starring her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan. The video is a continuation of Carpenter's previous Espresso video and starts with the singer in jail. In the narrative of the video, Keoghan portrays a convict who becomes the love interest of Carpenter's character.

Artist insight

Carpenter called Keoghan 'magic on screen'

In an email to Vogue, Carpenter explained her decision to start the Please Please Please video in jail, stating it was a natural continuation of her previous video. She expressed enthusiasm about working with Keoghan, describing him as "magic on screen." The track is a collaboration between Carpenter, Jack Antonoff, and Amy Allen, featuring Carpenter's unique lyrics and conversational delivery style.

Celebrity romance

Carpenter and Keoghan's relationship in the spotlight

Carpenter and Keoghan have been romantically involved since late 2023. The couple has often been seen together in California and made headlines when Keoghan traveled to Singapore to support Carpenter during her opening gig on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Their relationship was further confirmed when they made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala.

Song details

'Please Please Please' video narrative and lyrics revealed

The music video for Please Please Please showcases Carpenter repeatedly bailing Keoghan out of jail for various crimes, including bank robbery and fights. The narrative concludes with Carpenter handcuffing Keoghan to a chair and silencing him with duct tape. The lyrics feature lines such as, "Please, please, please don't bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice," and "Heartbreak is one thing; my ego's another. I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf_ker. Please, please, please."

Music career

Carpenter's previous and upcoming album success

Carpenter's previous album, Emails I Can't Send, was released in 2022 and secured the No. 23 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. Her first single from the upcoming album Short n' Sweet, titled Espresso, has already achieved success, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The new album is set to be released on August 23.