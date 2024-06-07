Next Article

Jungkook's heartfelt tribute to ARMY

BTS's Jungkook drops new single 'Never Let Go'

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:49 am Jun 07, 202411:49 am

What's the story BTS sensation Jungkook unveiled his latest single, Never Let Go, on Friday. The track is a tribute to the band's fanbase, known as ARMY, and carries "a sincere message to never let go of each other," as stated by HYBE. This marks Jungkook's first solo release since his debut album Golden in 2023 which secured the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Career highlights

Jungkook's record-breaking collaboration and military service

In 2023, Jungkook shattered several records with his collaboration with Latto on the song SEVEN. The track debuted at No. 3 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart and topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts, becoming the fastest song to reach 1B streams in Spotify history. Despite his ongoing military service in South Korea, Jungkook continues to pursue solo projects alongside other BTS members.

Artist insights

'I worked on it thinking about you from the beginning'

Following the release of Never Let Go, Jungkook shared his reflections on Weverse. "ARMY, did you get my song gift well? I hope you like it. I worked on it thinking about you (fans) from the beginning." He disclosed that he initially intended for it to be a performance song with house genre dance, but regretted not having time to perform due to his military commitments. Notably, the full group plans to reconvene for band activities in 2025.

Milestone release

'Never Let Go' came before BTS's 11th debut anniversary

The single Never Let Go was launched as part of FESTA 2024, commemorating BTS's 11th debut anniversary (on June 13). The song is available on major music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and the iTunes store. With this release, Jungkook joins RM as the second BTS member to have sung most FESTA songs.

