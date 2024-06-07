Next Article

Red Velvet's Joy in talks for new drama role

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:31 am Jun 07, 202411:31 am

What's the story Red Velvet's Joy is reportedly in negotiations to join the cast of the upcoming K-drama The Year We Turned 29, as per media reports on Friday. The drama, based on a popular webtoon series, follows the lives of three women sharing not only the same name but also the same age. The potential casting news has sparked interest among fans and viewers.

Character details

Joy eyed for role of flight attendant in new drama

Joy is being considered for the role of Cha Woo-ri, a flight attendant known for her cold demeanor. This news follows reports that actor Kim Hye-yoon was also offered a role in The Year We Turned 29. The potential collaboration between Joy and Kim in this new series has further piqued the interest of fans and viewers.

Previous roles

More about Joy, Kim's recent works

For the unversed, Kim has recently enjoyed global popularity with her hit drama, Lovely Runner. There is a lot of attention on what she chooses as her next project. Meanwhile, Joy's last acting project was Once Upon a Small Town, released in 2022. She will soon greet fans as part of Red Velvet though. Reports from earlier this week suggested that SM Entertainment's 5-member girl group would make a comeback at the end of June.