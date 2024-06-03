Next Article

Global distribution secured for Franz Kafka biopic

Franz Kafka biopic 'Glory of Life' lands multiple distribution deals

By Tanvi Gupta 06:18 pm Jun 03, 202406:18 pm

What's the story TrustNordisk has successfully secured global distribution rights for the Franz Kafka biopic, The Glory of Life. The film has been sold to key markets including North America and France following a closed market screening in Cannes. Susan Wendt, Managing Director of TrustNordisk, expressed her excitement about the widespread interest in the film, stating, "This widespread interest is a testament to the enduring fascination with Kafka's extraordinary life and love story."

About the personality

Who was Kafka?

Kafka, a celebrated novelist, hailing from Prague, stands as a towering figure in 20th-century literature. Renowned for his unique blend of realism and the fantastical, his works often depicted solitary protagonists grappling with surreal predicaments and the enigmatic forces of socio-bureaucratic systems. Despite his literary prowess, Kafka's writings saw limited publication during his lifetime. While some of his works, like the novella The Metamorphosis, gained modest attention, he largely remained in obscurity until his death at 40 in 1924.

Film adaptation

'The Glory of Life' is based on a bestselling novel

Helmed﻿ by Georg Maas and Judith Kaufmann, the film is based on the bestselling novel by Michael Kumpfmüller. It portrays the final year of Kafka's life as unexpectedly joyful—thanks to the transformative power of love. Afflicted by tuberculosis and stifled by his domineering family, Kafka finds solace and companionship with the worldly Dora Diamant. Their encounter in 1923 sparks an intimate connection. Despite the brevity of their time together, the impact of their relationship profoundly influences Dora's future.

Film production

Production and cast details of 'The Glory of Life'

The film features Henriette Confurius, acclaimed for her role in Transatlantic (2023), as the lead, alongside Sabin Tambrea, known for his performance in Ludwig II (2012). The Glory of Life was produced by Helge Sasse and Solveig Fina for Tempest Film and Tommy Pridnig for Lotus Film. The film received support from various film institutions including Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, and MV Filmförderung, among others. Majestic Film is handling local distribution while international sales are managed by TrustNordisk.

Global distribution

'The Glory of Life' attracts international distributors

The Glory Of Life has been sold to several international distributors, including Menemsha Films for North America and Condor for France. Other markets include Benelux, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Former Yugoslavia, Taiwan, and Australia. Neil Friedman, Founder and President of Menemsha Films expressed his delight in collaborating with TrustNordisk on this project that commemorates the 100th anniversary of Kafka's passing.