By Tanvi Gupta 05:45 pm Jun 03, 202405:45 pm

What's the story The much-awaited teaser for the film Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has been released, featuring actor Suriya in a distinctive retro avatar. The teaser features the actor sporting a vintage hairstyle, bell-bottom pants, and a classic mustache—a significant departure from his recent roles. Although the teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot, it hints at an intriguing storyline set against the scenic Andaman Islands.

'Suriya 44' shooting commences in Andaman!

The filming for Suriya 44 has recently begun in the Andaman Islands. The movie, tentatively titled Suriya 44, is rumored to be a gangster drama. The first shooting schedule is expected to span approximately 40 days. Initially planned as Suriya's 43rd project alongside Sudha Kongara, the film was delayed due to extended pre-production work and the impact of general elections on shooting locations.

Meet the cast and crew of 'Suriya 44'

Last week, Subbaraj announced the cast of Suriya 44, welcoming everyone onboard. Pooja Hegde will play one of the lead roles, while Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju Geroge are also part of the ensemble. The film's music will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. The movie is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

'Suriya 44': A tailor-made script for the actor

As per Vikatan magazine, Suriya 44 is a script specifically crafted for Suriya by director Subbaraj. Before shooting Jigarthanda DoubleX with Raghava Lawrence, Subbaraj discussed a rough concept of the film with Suriya, who encouraged him to develop it further. Earlier, producer Karthikeyan revealed that they went to great lengths to keep the collaboration under wraps due to the prevalent issue of news leaks, for over two years.

Meanwhile, Suriya is also gearing up for pan-India film 'Kanguva'

In addition to Suriya 44, the actor is also awaiting the release of Kanguva—a pan-India film directed by Siruthai Siva. This ambitious fantasy action film has a reported budget of over ₹300cr. The film marks Bobby Deol's debut in Tamil cinema and features a star-studded supporting cast including Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Marimuthu, Deepa Venkat, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar.