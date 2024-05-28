Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 04:05 pm May 28, 202404:05 pm

What's the story Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments have unveiled the first footage of their upcoming action-thriller, Maharagni: Queen of Queens. The film stars Indian cinema icons Kajol and Prabhu Deva, marking their reunion 27 years after they collaborated in Rajiv Menon's Minsaara Kanavu (1997). The star-studded cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal. A pan-India film, it will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Teaser teases Kajol's action-packed entry against vibrant Durga Puja

In the clip, lasting over one minute, teasing without spoiling anything for the viewers, distinctive narratives instantly captivate. Prabhu exudes gangster-like charisma, while Menon revs up in an underground race. Yet, it's Kajol's electrifying entry, set against the bright red hues of Durga Puja, effortlessly defeating foes, that steals the spotlight. Currently, the storyline remains shrouded in mystery. Notably, the film is backed by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu.

Do not miss the teaser here!

Charan Tej Uppalapati to make Hindi debut with 'Maharagni'

Charan Tej Uppalapati is directing the film, marking his debut in Hindi cinema. The crew includes GK Vishnu as the director of photography, composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar, production designer Saahi Suresh, and editor Navin Nooli. The screenplay is written by Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana. Uppalapati expressed his excitement about the project saying, "It has been an exhilarating journey bringing Maharagni to life in front of the camera."

Director revealed themes and character details of 'Maharagni'

In an exclusive interview with Hyderabad Times, Uppalapati shared his anticipation for the on-screen reunion of Kajol and Deva after nearly three decades. He revealed that the film would highlight issues such as children settling abroad neglecting their parents and seeking their property later. Uppalapati added that Shah plays a very important role while Menon's role will be very different from anything she's done so far in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Meanwhile, looking at Kajol and Deva's upcoming projects

Kajol, much like her husband Ajay Devgn, has a packed schedule for 2024. Her upcoming projects include the highly-anticipated Netflix film Do Patti, co-starring Kriti Sanon, and Sarzammen, alongside South sensation Prithviraj Sukumaran. Meanwhile, her Maharagni co-star Deva is currently busy with Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time—another highly-awaited project of 2024 which is set to hit screens on September 5.